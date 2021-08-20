Flowering rush found on James, Sheyenne rivers

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is asking people to be on the lookout for flowering rush, after the aquatic nuisance species was found on the James and Sheyenne rivers.

Flowering rush can be identified by its cluster of 25-50 pink flowers. It can generally be found along shorelines of slow-moving water, but it also can grow deeper than 3 meters under water in some areas of the country.

“We really want to catch these ANS introductions early, because it allows us to have a full assortment of management options, including eradication in some instances,” ANS Coordinator Ben Holen said. “The more eyes we have on the landscape, the better.

“Under the right conditions, flowering rush can outcompete native vegetation, restrict lake access for shore anglers and impede boating,” he said. “In canals and drainage ditches, flowering rush has significantly reduced water flow.”

To report a flowering rush sighting or any other aquatic nuisance species, go to https://gf.nd.gov/ans/report. For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/ans.

