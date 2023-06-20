North Dakota's Agriculture Department has scheduled field days this month for the collection and distribution of flea beetles that eat leafy spurge, one of the state's most problematic weeds.

Anyone interested in getting flea beetles to release on their property can collect them from established populations at the field day sites.

“Using the flea beetles for biological control, as part of an integrated pest management plan, has proven to be an effective tool in combatting leafy spurge infestations,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Field days are:

Billings County, 10 a.m. Mountain time Thursday, Franks Creek Road north of Fryberg

Grant County, 10 a.m. Mountain time Thursday, Lake Tschida Boy Scout Camp

Billings County, 10 a.m. Mountain time Tuesday, June 27, Franks Creek Road north of Fryberg

More information including directions is at bit.ly/447sUTs. Other counties are planning field days but details have not yet been finalized, Goehring said.