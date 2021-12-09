 Skip to main content
Flags to continue at half-staff in honor of Dole

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed government agencies to continue flying the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff in remembrance of former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole.

The directive was to end at sunset Thursday but has now been extended through Saturday, in accordance with an amended proclamation by President Joe Biden.

Burgum also encourages residents to fly flags at half-staff at their homes and businesses. 

Dole, a World War II veteran, was a longtime U.S. senator from Kansas and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee. He died Sunday at 98.

