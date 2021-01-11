 Skip to main content
Flags lowered to half-staff after U.S. Capitol riot

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, in memory of the two U.S. Capitol Police officers who died after a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last week.

Burgum also encourages state residents to lower flags at their homes and businesses, as a sign of respect for Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police officers and law enforcement across the nation.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation by Trump.

