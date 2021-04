Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday directed all state government agencies to resume flying the U.S. and North Dakota flags at full staff.

Flags have been at half-staff since April 20 in memory of former Vice President Walter Mondale, who recently died at age 93.

Burgum also had encouraged North Dakotans to lower flags at their homes and businesses. The governor’s directive to return flags to full staff follows direction from the White House.

