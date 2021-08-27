Flags at half-staff to honor Kabul victims

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Monday to honor and remember the people killed in Thursday's deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the brave U.S. service members and the Afghans who were killed or injured in (the) deadly attacks at the airport in Kabul,” Burgum said in a statement. “Our military forces have served in Afghanistan with honor and courage and continue to do so as they work to evacuate U.S. citizens and American allies from this chaotic situation."