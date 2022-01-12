Flags at half-staff Thursday to honor Reid

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Thursday in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

Reid was a former Democratic U.S. Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress. He died of pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28 at age 82. His burial is Thursday.

Burgum encourages residents to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

