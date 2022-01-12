 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flags at half-staff Thursday to honor Reid

  • 0

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Thursday in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

Reid was a former Democratic U.S. Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress. He died of pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28 at age 82. His burial is Thursday.

Burgum encourages residents to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twin panda cubs shown at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News