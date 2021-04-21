Flags at half-staff in memory of former vice president Mondale

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all state government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff in memory of former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died Monday at age 93.

Burgum also encourages North Dakotans to lower flags at their homes and businesses. The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Mondale's interment.

Mondale was appointed senator from Minnesota to succeed his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, who resigned to become vice president. He won Senate elections in 1966 and 1972, and stepped down to become vice president in 1977 under President Jimmy Carter.

Carter lost to Ronald Reagan in 1980 and Mondale went into private law practice -- while beginning his own campaign for the presidency. He won the Democratic nomination in 1984, chose Rep. Geraldine Ferraro of New York as his running mate, and was crushed in the landslide that reelected Reagan.

