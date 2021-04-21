 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flags at half-staff in memory of former vice president Mondale
0 comments

Flags at half-staff in memory of former vice president Mondale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senator, speaks at a Students for Obama rally at the University of Minnesota's McNamara Alumni Center on Oct. 30, 2012, in Minneapolis.

 JIM MONE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all state government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff in memory of former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died Monday at age 93.

Burgum also encourages North Dakotans to lower flags at their homes and businesses. The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Mondale's interment.

Mondale was appointed senator from Minnesota to succeed his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, who resigned to become vice president. He won Senate elections in 1966 and 1972, and stepped down to become vice president in 1977 under President Jimmy Carter.

Carter lost to Ronald Reagan in 1980 and Mondale went into private law practice -- while beginning his own campaign for the presidency. He won the Democratic nomination in 1984, chose Rep. Geraldine Ferraro of New York as his running mate, and was crushed in the landslide that reelected Reagan.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News