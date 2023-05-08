Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday as a mark of respect for the victims of the weekend shooting at a Dallas-area mall.

Burgum also encourages North Dakotans to lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, opened fire at the mall in Allen, Texas, killing eight people before he was killed by police, according to The Associated Press.