Flags at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96.
Burgum encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden. Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.
The queen was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
“Queen Elizabeth II served the Commonwealth with grace, dignity and compassion for a remarkable 70 years, inspiring many with her shining example of duty and service,” Burgum said in a statement. “(First lady) Kathryn and I join the world in mourning her passing and offering our deepest condolences to the royal family.”