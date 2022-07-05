Flags at half-staff for parade shooting victims

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday in remembrance of the victims of the Independence Day parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.
A gunman with a high-powered rifle fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade Monday in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, according to The Associated Press.
Burgum encourages North Dakotans to lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.