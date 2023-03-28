Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Friday as a mark of respect for the victims of Monday’s school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Burgum encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

The shooting at The Covenant School, a Christian elementary, killed three children and three adults. Authorities identified the shooter as former student Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28. Hale was killed by police.