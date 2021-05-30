Flags at half-staff for Memorial Day; Korean War is theme of annual ceremony

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until noon on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Burgum encourages North Dakotans to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

North Dakotans are encouraged to observe the president’s proclamation, which designates the hour beginning at 11 a.m. local time Monday as a time when Americans might unite in prayer and reflection, and to observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.

“On Memorial Day, we pause to honor and reflect on those courageous members of the Armed Forces who gave their lives for our country,” Burgum said in a statement. “We are eternally grateful to those who stood in harm’s way to protect our nation and defend the values we hold dear so that the rest of us might be free.”

Burgum will be among those delivering remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan. This year’s theme is “Korean War – Never Forgotten."