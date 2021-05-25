 Skip to main content
Flags at half-staff for late West Fargo officer
Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Wednesday in memory of West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson.

The governor is encouraging state residents to also lower their flags.

Gustafson died May 18 of a heart attack while on duty. He was 40. His funeral is scheduled Wednesday in Fargo.

“Lt. Adam Gustafson served the citizens of West Fargo for more than a decade and served his country in the Army National Guard for seven years, dedicating his life to the safety and protection of his community and his country,” Burgum said in a statement. “(First lady) Kathryn and I extend our prayers and condolences to his family, friends and law enforcement colleagues, and we lower the flags to signify our deepest respect and gratitude for his devoted service.”

