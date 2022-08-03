 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flags at half-staff for late congresswoman

  • 0

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until midnight Thursday in remembrance of late Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

Walorski, 58, and two of her staff members died in a vehicle crash Wednesday, as did the driver of the other vehicle, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana.

Burgum encourages North Dakotans to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive follows federal law regarding flag displays.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

A federal appeals court has dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her legal fight to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day last year. She sued in an attempt to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display to celebrate the 2021 holiday. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past. The court also found the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks on federal land.

North Dakota man dies of injuries in lawn tractor rollover

A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Authorities said Saturday that Mark Sagert, of Cavalier, died Friday at a Grand Forks hospital. Authorities say the 62-year-old Sagert was maneuvering the lawnmower over the top of a culvert opening and began to slide, which caused the rollover. Several citizens were able to move the lawnmower off Sagert and he was initially taken to a Park River hospital.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine grain ship: First shipment since Russia's invasion reaches Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News