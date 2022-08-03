Flags at half-staff for late congresswoman

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until midnight Thursday in remembrance of late Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.
Walorski, 58, and two of her staff members died in a vehicle crash Wednesday, as did the driver of the other vehicle, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana.
Burgum encourages North Dakotans to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive follows federal law regarding flag displays.