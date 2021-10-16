 Skip to main content
Flags at half-staff for fallen officers
Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Saturday in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

He encourages North Dakotans to also lower flags at their homes and businesses, to help pay tribute to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, and their families.

The annual memorial service traditionally takes place during Police Week in May, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Police Week events were postponed until October. The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

