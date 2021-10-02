Flags at half staff for fallen firefighters

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota.

The governor also encourages state residents to lower the flags at their homes and businesses.

Burgum’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, who has proclaimed Oct. 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week. Burgum has proclaimed this weekend as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota, noting that volunteer and career firefighters place themselves in harm’s way to protect the lives and property of others.

“North Dakotans extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the volunteer and career firefighters who protect our families and communities through their bravery, dedication and sacrifice,” the proclamation states.

