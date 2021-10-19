Flags at half-staff for Colin Powell

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Friday in honor of the late soldier and diplomat Colin Powell.

Burgum encourages North Dakotans to also lower flags at their homes and businesses, to help pay tribute to the man who was the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

“General Colin Powell was a trailblazing statesman, soldier and four-star general who served his nation with courage and dignity, serving two tours in Vietnam and receiving the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Legion of Merit,” Burgum said in a statement. “As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and through his foreign policy work as U.S. secretary of state, he had an unwavering commitment to defending freedom and advancing American interests, twice receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0