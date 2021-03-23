 Skip to main content
Flags at half-staff for Boulder victims

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday in remembrance of the shooting victims in Boulder, Colorado.

Burgum also encourages North Dakotans to lower flags to half-staff at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

Police allege a 21-year-old man opened fire inside a crowded Boulder supermarket on Monday, killing 10 people, including a police officer. A suspect is in custody. Investigators did not immediately establish a motive.

