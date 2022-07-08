Flags at half-staff for assassinated Japanese official

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Sunday in remembrance of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Friday.
The governor encourages North Dakotans to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.
Flags have been at half-staff since Tuesday in remembrance of the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.