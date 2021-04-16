 Skip to main content
Flags at half-staff after Indianapolis shooting
Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Tuesday in remembrance of the people who died in Thursday's shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Burgum also encourages North Dakotans to lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued Friday by President Joe Biden.

A gunman killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday before killing himself. Police didn't immediately identify a motive.

