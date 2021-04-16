Flags at half-staff after Indianapolis shooting

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Tuesday in remembrance of the people who died in Thursday's shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
Burgum also encourages North Dakotans to lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued Friday by President Joe Biden.
A gunman killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday before killing himself. Police didn't immediately identify a motive.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!