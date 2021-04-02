 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flags at half-staff after Capitol attack
0 comments

Flags at half-staff after Capitol attack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Tuesday after the attack on two police officers at the U.S. Capitol.

Burgum encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued Friday by President Joe Biden.

One officer was killed and another injured Friday when a man rammed a car into the officers at a barricade outside the Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. The suspect was shot and killed.

 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News