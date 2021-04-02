Flags at half-staff after Capitol attack

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Tuesday after the attack on two police officers at the U.S. Capitol.

Burgum encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued Friday by President Joe Biden.

One officer was killed and another injured Friday when a man rammed a car into the officers at a barricade outside the Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. The suspect was shot and killed.

