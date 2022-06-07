 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flag Family Media buys Watford City newspaper

McKenzie County Farmer building

The McKenzie County Farmer is based in downtown Watford City. 

 JACK DURA

Fargo-based Flag Family Media announced Tuesday it has purchased the McKenzie County Farmer, the weekly newspaper based in Watford City in North Dakota's oil patch.

The sale includes the newspaper, online properties, social media accounts and business property in downtown Watford City. The company previously owned by Neal and Lisa Shipman will operate under the newly formed McKenzie County Media LLC. 

It's the company's first purchase of a nonradio entity. Flag Family Media owns "The Flag" radio stations in Fargo and Tioga, as well as three stations in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The ownership transition takes effect July 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This is an exciting day for our company,” Flag Family Media President and Managing Partner Steve Hallstrom said in a statement. “The McKenzie County Farmer has a rich tradition, serving the Watford City area since 1908. The city has gone from 1,500 people to 10,000 people in just six years, making it one of the fastest growing cities in the country. We know this community well, and our neighboring radio assets give us a wonderful opportunity to combine forces and serve the readers and business community."

Neal Shipman

Neal Shipman

The Farmer formed in 1908 in Arnegard. Neal Shipman is the third generation of his family to run it.

He worked as a "printer's devil" until he graduated from high school in 1970. He returned in 1983 to take over as editor and publisher, where he's been ever since.

"I’m 70 years old, I want to spend some time with my kids and grandchildren and enjoy Watford City without having a camera around my neck and a notebook in my pocket," he told the Tribune.

He said he's "really excited to see what will happen here" with the new owner.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

