Fishing hall of fame to induct four men, one organization

Four men and an organization will be inducted into the North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame at a July 15 ceremony in Garrison.

The inductees are Mike Anderson and Rob Holm, of Riverdale; Rick Eagleson, of Fargo; Ken Cumber, of Jamestown; and the North Dakota Sportfishing Congress.

Anderson is a founding member of the Great Planers Trout and Salmon Club and has served multiple terms as president. He is a member and past officer of the North Dakota Sportfishing Congress and is part of several organizations that support sportfishing and related resources. Anderson has also promoted fishing opportunities for youth and annual fishing events for those with disabilities.

Holm retired this month after 36 years with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He spent 25 years as the manager of the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery and Valley City National Fish Hatchery. He’s been recognized for his pallid sturgeon propagation efforts and led the effort to develop a visitor center at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery, which receives more than 10,000 visitors annually. Holm is a promoter of fishing opportunities for youth, elderly and those with physical and mental challenges.