Fishing hall of fame to induct four men, one organization

Four men and an organization will be inducted into the North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame at a July 15 ceremony in Garrison.
The inductees are Mike Anderson and Rob Holm, of Riverdale; Rick Eagleson, of Fargo; Ken Cumber, of Jamestown; and the North Dakota Sportfishing Congress.
Anderson is a founding member of the Great Planers Trout and Salmon Club and has served multiple terms as president. He is a member and past officer of the North Dakota Sportfishing Congress and is part of several organizations that support sportfishing and related resources. Anderson has also promoted fishing opportunities for youth and annual fishing events for those with disabilities.
Holm retired this month after 36 years with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He spent 25 years as the manager of the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery and Valley City National Fish Hatchery. He’s been recognized for his pallid sturgeon propagation efforts and led the effort to develop a visitor center at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery, which receives more than 10,000 visitors annually. Holm is a promoter of fishing opportunities for youth, elderly and those with physical and mental challenges.
Eagleson is a founding member of the Fargo Moorhead Chapter of Muskies Inc. and was awarded the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. He’s also a founding member of the North Dakota Sportfishing Congress and for years has led fundraising efforts for both organizations.
Cumber is a 30-plus-year member and past multiple term office holder of Dakota Anglers and the North Dakota Sportfishing Congress. He’s had success as a tournament fisherman across the Midwest and shares his techniques with others. Cumber has been involved in projects that establish boat docks, improve habitat and fishing resources, and provide opportunities for youth fishing. He’s been an active volunteer and supporter of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s research and management of fishing resources.
The North Dakota Sportfishing Congress was formed in 1986 to give the state’s anglers a voice in sportfishing and fishing resource issues. It is made up of representatives from fishing clubs and related organizations in North Dakota. Its role is to give the clubs and their members a way to discuss and develop common positions related to sportfishing and the state’s fisheries resources, and establish and develop relationships with state and federal fish, wildlife and water management agencies.
The North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame is situated at North Country Marine and Watersports in Garrison. It includes a display of fishing artifacts and information on all members.