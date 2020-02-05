Fish illustration copyright suit against Bismarck beer distributor settled out of court

A federal lawsuit alleging a Bismarck beer distributor violated copyright law by using an illustration of a fish to promote an ice fishing tournament has been settled out of court, but attorneys aren’t releasing details about the agreement.

In a complaint filed late last year, Jon Q. Wright alleged that McQuade Distributing “unlawfully reproduced and displayed” his illustration of a striped bass jumping out of the water in materials promoting the January 2018 Marina Bay Ice Fishing Tournament. He said the reproduction caused him losses in royalties and licensing revenues and diminished the value of the illustration.

Wright has filed several such lawsuits in recent years against various companies in states from Minnesota to Alabama.

Federal court records show a scheduling conference set for Jan. 29 in the North Dakota case was canceled and a settlement reached.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Neither Wright’s attorney, Joel Fremstad of Fargo, nor Corey Quinton, the Fargo attorney representing McQuade Distributing, would comment on the case when contacted by the Tribune.