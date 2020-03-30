Firewood cutting allowed on Dakota Prairie Grasslands

Firewood cutting allowed on Dakota Prairie Grasslands

Personal firewood cutting on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands will be free to the general public beginning Wednesday and lasting through June 1.

Personal use firewood cutting allows people to remove downed timber or to cut standing dead trees under most conditions. Woodcutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use. A cord is the amount of tightly piled wood in a stack 4 feet high by 4 feet wide by 8 feet long.

Woodcutters must follow numerous rules. For more information, contact a district office: Medora Ranger District, 701-227-7800; McKenzie Ranger District, 701-842-8500; Grand River Ranger District, 605-374-3592; or Sheyenne Ranger District, 701-683-4342.

