Fires, spills occur at Burke County oil sites

Fires occurred Monday at two oil-related sites operated by Petro Harvester Operating Co. in Burke County.

The incidents appear to be unrelated, and no information on what caused the fires was available Wednesday. Both led to saltwater spills, and oil also leaked in one of the incidents.

The first fire occurred among tanks at an oil and gas well site 4 miles west of Portal. Petro Harvester told the state that 1,152 barrels or 48,384 gallons of oil and 962 barrels or 40,404 gallons of saltwater spilled. Saltwater is also known as brine or produced water, and it comes up in wells along with oil and gas.

The second fire broke out at tanks at a saltwater disposal site 3½ miles north of Flaxton. Petro Harvester reported to state officials that 1,332 barrels or 55,944 gallons of saltwater spilled.

The company told the state that the spills were contained to the sites. Petro Harvester said it idled wells at both locations.

No one was injured in either incident, Burke County Emergency Manager Barry Jager said.

Petro Harvester did not immediately return a Tribune request for comment Wednesday.

State inspectors have visited both sites and will continue to monitor cleanup, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said.

