Firefighters make progress in Horse Pasture Fire despite wind, flare-ups

Firefighters continue to make progress against a 5,000-acre wildfire in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park despite flare-ups sparked by overnight winds.
The Horse Pasture Fire was 70% contained Friday morning, up from 65% reported on Thursday, officials said. The fire has burned in the park and in the McKenzie District of the Little Missouri National Grassland. The cause is still under investigation.
Firefighters “have pretty good control” of the fire, said Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
“They’re optimistic they can get further containment today,” Hill said.
Winds of 20-25 mph gusted as high as 50 mph Thursday night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Edwards.
No structure damage has been reported, though some infrastructure in the park could still be at risk, officials said. Closures are still in place for areas affected by the Horse Pasture Fire and an area near Medora in the South Unit of the park struck by a wildfire last week. No firefighters have been injured and no wildlife losses have been reported, Hill said.
Collaboration among fire crews has allowed them to switch out and rest, but as other fires pop up “they finish one and go to another,” Hill said.
A Red Flag Warning and wind advisory have been issued for western North Dakota and critical fire weather is expected through Saturday. The Forest Service on Thursday urged prevention efforts, asking people to be watchful and diligent when engaging in activities that can cause wildfire.
“Keep appraised of conditions and local restrictions by consulting your local fire departments, dispatch centers, or emergency management office, as well as the ND Response website,” State Forester Tom Claeys said in a statement.
The state's spring turkey season opens on Saturday. The Forest Service's emergency closure order issued April 4 includes an exemption for hunters lawfully taking game or non-game species.
Bismarck is included in the Red Flag Warning due to high winds and low humidity, according to Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons. All recreational burning is banned, including fire pits, fireplaces, portable outdoor fireplaces and chimineas.
Winds are expected to be less than 15 mph on Saturday but kick up again on Sunday behind a cooling front, Edwards said. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-40s Sunday and mid- to upper 30s on Monday. There is a chance of rain or snow Sunday most likely in the northern part of the state.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday declared a statewide disaster as extreme drought worsens, now encompassing nearly three-fourths of the state, up from about half a week ago.
Wildfires in the state have burned some 53 square miles of land in North Dakota this spring, more than triple what burned in all of 2020.
