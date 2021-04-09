Firefighters make progress in Horse Pasture Fire despite wind, flare-ups

Firefighters continue to make progress against a 5,000-acre wildfire in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park despite flare-ups sparked by overnight winds.

The Horse Pasture Fire was 70% contained Friday morning, up from 65% reported on Thursday, officials said. The fire has burned in the park and in the McKenzie District of the Little Missouri National Grassland. The cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters “have pretty good control” of the fire, said Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.

“They’re optimistic they can get further containment today,” Hill said.

Winds of 20-25 mph gusted as high as 50 mph Thursday night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Edwards.

No structure damage has been reported, though some infrastructure in the park could still be at risk, officials said. Closures are still in place for areas affected by the Horse Pasture Fire and an area near Medora in the South Unit of the park struck by a wildfire last week. No firefighters have been injured and no wildlife losses have been reported, Hill said.