Firefighters Hall of Fame to induct 2

Two people will be inducted into the North Dakota Firefighters Hall of Fame during a Saturday ceremony in Garrison.

Bruce Schreiner, of Garrison, has been an active firefighter since 1984. Norman Kessler, of Fessenden, retired in 2020 after a firefighting career that began in 1967.

Saturday's induction and banquet is at the Garrison City Auditorium. The festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with an open house at the North Dakota Firefighter’s Museum, followed by a Fallen Firefighter’s Remembrance Ceremony at 5 p.m. and a supper at 6 p.m., and concluding with the induction ceremony.

Tickets are $25; for children 12 and under $10. Contact Bree Diffely at 701-463-2345 or ndfm@restel.com.

