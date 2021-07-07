Firefighters battle Badlands blazes; 3,000 more acres burned

Firefighters are battling two wildfires in the Badlands of western North Dakota, one of which has prompted closures of local roads and part of the Maah Daah Hey Trail.

The first fire broke out last Saturday north of the Elkhorn Ranch and grew to over 3,000 acres. It was 75% contained as of Wednesday morning and no longer appeared to be growing in size, said Misty Hayes, district ranger for the Little Missouri National Grassland’s Medora Ranger District. Its cause is under investigation.

The fire began west of the Little Missouri River and hopped the waterway. The U.S. Forest Service has closed land in the area to the public, including roads and the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the Elkhorn Campground to the junction of National Forest System Road 712-30. The closure spans parts of Billings and Golden Valley counties.

The Elkhorn Ranch historic site -- where President Theodore Roosevelt lived -- was not threatened by the fire, and no structures have burned, Hayes said.

Another blaze, the Sand Creek fire, broke out nearby Monday. It was likely caused by lightning, Hayes said.