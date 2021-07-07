Firefighters battle Badlands blazes; 3,000 more acres burned

Firefighters are battling two wildfires in the Badlands of western North Dakota, one of which has prompted closures of local roads and part of the Maah Daah Hey Trail.
The first fire broke out last Saturday north of the Elkhorn Ranch and grew to over 3,000 acres. It was 75% contained as of Wednesday morning and no longer appeared to be growing in size, said Misty Hayes, district ranger for the Little Missouri National Grassland’s Medora Ranger District. Its cause is under investigation.
The fire began west of the Little Missouri River and hopped the waterway. The U.S. Forest Service has closed land in the area to the public, including roads and the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the Elkhorn Campground to the junction of National Forest System Road 712-30. The closure spans parts of Billings and Golden Valley counties.
The Elkhorn Ranch historic site -- where President Theodore Roosevelt lived -- was not threatened by the fire, and no structures have burned, Hayes said.
Another blaze, the Sand Creek fire, broke out nearby Monday. It was likely caused by lightning, Hayes said.
That fire, which is northeast of the Elkhorn fire, had grown to 320 acres as of Wednesday morning. It was 20% contained at that time and may pose a threat to ranch structures in the vicinity, Hayes says.
“The Sand Creek fire especially is in some pretty rugged, rough areas,” Hayes said. “It’s more difficult to get equipment and folks into, and more hazardous as far as being able to get out if things change.”
She said cooler weather this week, along with humidity and a small amount of rain, have helped firefighting efforts.
North Dakota typically experiences two distinct wildfire seasons, one in spring and another that begins in late summer and extends into early fall, Hayes said. This year the spring season lasted longer than usual, and the two fires burning now in the Badlands have marked an early start to the second season, she said. More than 100,000 acres have burned in fires this year, according to the North Dakota Forest Service.
All of North Dakota is in some form of drought, with the areas where the fires are located considered to be in "extreme drought." Burn bans remain in effect across most of the state, including all of western North Dakota.
