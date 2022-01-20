Fired North Dakota Patrol official faces sexual assault trial; defense claims accuser had vendetta

A former top official in the North Dakota Highway Patrol who once was in charge of security for the governor faces a February trial on a sexual assault charge that led to his firing last November.

The attorney for Steven Lynn Johnson says his client was targeted by someone who had a vendetta against him, and is eager to take the case to trial.

Johnson, 39, was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault last November, court records show. The charge followed accusations by a woman who told police Johnson inappropriately touched her during a December 2020 party at a Bismarck home. He faces a possible $3,000 fine and about a year in jail if convicted.

Johnson was fired from the Patrol last November “following an investigation of a complaint of sexual assault,” according to Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, a Patrol spokesman.

Johnson “vehemently denies the accusations against him,” defense attorney Chris Redmann said in a statement to the Tribune. He referred to his client as “the Boy Scout of the Highway Patrol,” who follows the rules and does the right thing.

Redmann said Johnson passed a polygraph test, adding that he wished the woman who reported the sexual assault “would be as willing to take the polygraph as Steve, but I’m guessing there’s a reason for that.”

The Tribune does not identify people who might be victims of sex crimes.

A police affidavit states that a witness told police Johnson left a group of people in a hot tub and when he returned commented that he had touched the woman. Redmann called it “a bizarre allegation” because Johnson’s wife was among those in the hot tub. He further claimed the allegations were made by someone who had a personal grudge against Johnson.

“This case reeks of revenge and illustrates how a baseless allegation of sexual assault can destroy someone’s life,” Redmann said. “We look forward to getting this case in front of a jury.”

Cass County Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Younggren, who is handling the case as a special prosecutor, said he'll stay objective and "take a clear-eyed look at the facts."

"The state doesn't have any revenge motive," Younggren said."There's a process in place and we're going to let the process play out."

Prosecutors from another county routinely are asked to take a case that involves law enforcement personnel to avoid any appearance of a conflict, Younggren said.

Johnson was hired by the Highway Patrol in 2004. He served as the director of security at the Patrol’s Bismarck headquarters from March 2016 to July 2020. According to a job description from the Patrol, he oversaw security and protection for the governor, the governor’s family and other officials; made executive protection arrangements with the Patrol’s regional commanders; coordinated Supreme Court and legislative security measures; and oversaw the secure electronic card system for several state-occupied buildings that housed the Health Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Information Technology Department and other agencies.

In August 2020 he became one of a handful of regional Patrol commanders in the state when he was put in charge of the southwest region.

Johnson pleaded not guilty last December, court records show. His jury trial is Feb. 22.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

