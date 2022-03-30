Fire out at synfuels plant

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative said the plant's fire department extinguished the blaze, and there were no injuries. The plant continues to operate, but at a reduced rate while the co-op assesses the damage, spokeswoman Tracie Bettenhausen said.

The fire was contained to the plant's cooling tower, where maintenance was taking place, according to Basin.

The plant is operated by Dakota Gasification Co., a Basin subsidiary. The facility produces synthetic natural gas derived from lignite coal, among a host of other products, including fertilizer. Bettenhausen said fertilizer production was not impacted by the fire.

