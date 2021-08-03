Fire out at 1 oil well, 2 others continue to burn in western North Dakota

What caused the failure was not immediately determined, according to government officials and Petro-Hunt.

Crews have taken steps to shield off the fourth well on the pad from the other three so that it does not catch fire, Graf said. The risk that flames could spread to grass outside the well pad still exists, but rain in the area last week eased the dry conditions and the line connected to the lake ensures a significant water supply to fight a wildfire if one were to break out, he said.

Petro-Hunt has hired specialists from Texas-based Wild Well Control to help put out the fire. Wild Well declined to comment on the process.

The timeline for putting out the fire depends on well and weather conditions but the company hopes to have the fire at the remaining two wells out soon, Babb said.

Graf was in Washington state Tuesday responding to a fire there, but he said his understanding before he left was that crews were using heavy equipment to clear the well pad and would need to take steps such as cutting off a “melted and mangled” well head. They would then use a crane to put a new blowout preventer in place, he said.