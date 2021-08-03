Fire out at 1 oil well, 2 others continue to burn in western North Dakota

Crews on Tuesday made progress trying to put out a fire that has burned for nearly two weeks at several oil wells located side by side in McKenzie County, relying on water from nearby Lake Sakakawea to cool down the site.
The fire that broke out at a well July 22 had spread to two other wells on the same site. The fire at one well was extinguished Tuesday but continued to burn at the other two, one of which was under control with a small blaze, said Beth Babb, spokesperson for Petro-Hunt, the wells' operator.
For days, the fire had sent a cloud of black smoke skyward and heated up everything in the immediate vicinity. No one has been injured.
“They’ve run a water line that connects down to Lake Sakakawea that they’re actually using more as a means of temperature control than firefighting,” said Lucas Graf, McKenzie District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service’s Dakota Prairie Grasslands. “It’s so hot on the pad that in order to access it, they have to get the temperature down to bring personnel and equipment on there.”
The well site is just south of the lake on federal land within the McKenzie Ranger District.
North Dakota Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told state regulators last week that the first well caught fire and a piece of equipment then fell, causing two other wells to catch fire. He said the initial incident appears to be due to a failed blowout preventer, which is a device used to guard against an uncontrolled flow of oil and gas.
What caused the failure was not immediately determined, according to government officials and Petro-Hunt.
Crews have taken steps to shield off the fourth well on the pad from the other three so that it does not catch fire, Graf said. The risk that flames could spread to grass outside the well pad still exists, but rain in the area last week eased the dry conditions and the line connected to the lake ensures a significant water supply to fight a wildfire if one were to break out, he said.
Petro-Hunt has hired specialists from Texas-based Wild Well Control to help put out the fire. Wild Well declined to comment on the process.
The timeline for putting out the fire depends on well and weather conditions but the company hopes to have the fire at the remaining two wells out soon, Babb said.
Graf was in Washington state Tuesday responding to a fire there, but he said his understanding before he left was that crews were using heavy equipment to clear the well pad and would need to take steps such as cutting off a “melted and mangled” well head. They would then use a crane to put a new blowout preventer in place, he said.
A number of local, state and federal agencies are involved in the response, some of whom could issue penalties down the road over the incident depending on what their investigations reveal.
Much of the investigative work cannot take place until the fire is put out and officials have access to the well pad.
An unknown amount of oil and saltwater have spilled from the wells. The fluid was contained on the well pad. Petro-Hunt reported in an initial estimate that 100 barrels or 4,200 gallons of each type of fluid spilled, though North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality Director Dave Glatt told the Tribune last week it's too soon to know the exact volumes.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is among those monitoring the situation. Spokesperson Barbara Khan said firefighting water and spilled oil is being collected on the well pad and there does not appear to be a threat to major waterways.
Environmental officials, meanwhile, have air quality concerns related to the fire.
The well pad is several miles west of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. Environmental Director Edmund Baker of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation said air monitoring stations in the oil patch are insufficient and do not provide consistent data.
"The MHA Nation remains greatly concerned about health risks presented to our people, especially those with underlying medical conditions," he said.
State environmental officials have encouraged people living near the fire to monitor the quality of their area's air at www.airnow.gov and limit their time outdoors if they are sensitive to air pollution. Much of the state, including Fort Berthold, has already experienced poor air quality over the past month due to wildfire smoke drifting in from the western United States and Canada.
