Fire near Richardton burns 880 acres; firefighter, calves injured

Strong winds and dry conditions fueled a grass fire that burned 880 acres north of Richardton on Monday, injuring a firefighter and a rancher's calves and damaging electrical infrastructure.

Visibility in the area was near zero at times Monday and caused one firefighting truck to roll off the side of the road, Richardton Fire Chief Jason Kostelecky said.

One of the firefighters inside sought medical help for injuries suffered in the crash, but his scans did not indicate serious problems, said the chief of the all-volunteer fire department. The vehicle, a pickup with a pumping unit, was damaged but some components might be salvaged.

The fire also harmed some calves in the area, but Kostelecky was unsure of the extent of their injuries.

Wind gusts Monday surpassed 50 mph throughout western North Dakota. A number of agencies from the surrounding area assisted the Richardton Fire Department as it sought to contain the spread in the southern part of Dunn County.

"We try to get as many resources on-scene as we can," Kostelecky said of fighting fires in high winds. "There were farmers with discs trying to work up the ground ahead of the fire, trying to create fire breaks. That is really, truly what stopped this."