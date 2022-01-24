Fire destroys Williston office building

Fire destroyed a commercial building in Williston late Sunday.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. Neighboring buildings were saved, according to the Williston Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene downtown about 10 p.m. The building was already showing heavy fire and smoke, and its roof eventually collapsed. The blaze was considered contained about 11 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear who owned the building or if there were any businesses operating inside.

