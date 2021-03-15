Fellowship of the ring: Bismarck man recovers long-lost wedding ring

An eastern North Dakota bar, a weekly newspaper and a school superintendent recently helped a Bismarck man recover his wedding ring, which had been missing for almost 18 years.
The Hillsboro Banner published a story on Jan. 1 outlining the reopening of the Beehive Bar and Grill in Reynolds, about 25 miles south of Grand Forks.
The business story informed readers on changes new owners made to the interior of the Reynolds hot spot, such as renovating the Beehive’s flooring, walls and ceiling tiles, and adding booths.
One of the three owners, Jordan Adams, told the paper he found a few surprises during the renovations, including discovering a wedding ring with the inscription “March 28, 1998.”
Central Valley School Superintendent Jeremy Brandt, a Hillsboro Banner subscriber, read the article and had a hunch he knew the owner of the ring.
Brandt had been living in Grand Forks 18 years ago when he was visited by Derrick Fehr of Bismarck, who taught with Brandt in Devils Lake after college.
The friends had stopped for drinks in Reynolds one night in spring 2003, and it wasn’t until the following day that Fehr noticed he had misplaced his wedding ring.
“We searched for it everywhere in my townhome but no luck,” Brandt said.
Brandt read the Banner’s story on the Beehive in January and messaged his friend, telling Fehr in a text that Brandt thought he had found Fehr’s long-lost wedding ring.
“Initially, he didn’t believe me,” Brandt said. “But I asked him if he was married March 28, 1998. One of his next messages was ‘It’s a Christmas miracle.’”
Fehr said he hadn’t thought about the missing ring for a long time.
He said he was honest with his wife about the loose ring slipping off, and that the Beehive’s discovery of the ring under the bar validated his account from 18 years ago.
In addition to his duties as Central Valley’s superintendent, Brandt also serves as an assistant coach on the Hillsboro-Central Valley boys basketball team.
The Burros traveled to play Bismarck’s Shiloh Christian Feb. 13, and Brandt and his wife, Tanya, invited Fehr to the game to catch up and hand him his missing ring.
“He had it replaced and got a new one years ago but the original one still fit,” Brandt said. “It’s great that he has it back. If I hadn’t seen (the Banner article), the ring could’ve sat in Jordan’s office forever.”
Fehr said he’s keeping the missing ring by his bedside at night. He playfully hinted that his wife may forgive him at some point for misplacing the keepsake.
“We were happy to see it again,” he said.