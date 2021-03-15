Fellowship of the ring: Bismarck man recovers long-lost wedding ring

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brandt read the Banner’s story on the Beehive in January and messaged his friend, telling Fehr in a text that Brandt thought he had found Fehr’s long-lost wedding ring.

“Initially, he didn’t believe me,” Brandt said. “But I asked him if he was married March 28, 1998. One of his next messages was ‘It’s a Christmas miracle.’”

Fehr said he hadn’t thought about the missing ring for a long time.

He said he was honest with his wife about the loose ring slipping off, and that the Beehive’s discovery of the ring under the bar validated his account from 18 years ago.

In addition to his duties as Central Valley’s superintendent, Brandt also serves as an assistant coach on the Hillsboro-Central Valley boys basketball team.

The Burros traveled to play Bismarck’s Shiloh Christian Feb. 13, and Brandt and his wife, Tanya, invited Fehr to the game to catch up and hand him his missing ring.

“He had it replaced and got a new one years ago but the original one still fit,” Brandt said. “It’s great that he has it back. If I hadn’t seen (the Banner article), the ring could’ve sat in Jordan’s office forever.”