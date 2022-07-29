Feds fix issue with farm aid applications; hot weekend in store in Bismarck-Mandan

The federal government is addressing an issue with an aid program meant to help farmers recover from losses tied to weather disasters in 2020 and 2021.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in May mailed prefilled Emergency Relief Program applications to producers using existing crop insurance information. Some farmers who had 2020 claims had those losses inadvertently excluded from the forms because they had been incorrectly categorized as 2019 losses, according to U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

USDA's Farm Service agency will be issuing corrected applications to affected producers in August, and indefinitely extending the deadline for farmers to return them. A new deadline will be announced later. FSA also will be sending applications to producers from whom additional information was needed to determine 2021 losses.

“I was in North Dakota a few weeks ago and received feedback on how well the streamlined livestock and crop disaster programs are working for our producers and front-line employees," FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a statement. "Like any new process, there are some kinks to work out, but we are addressing them and will use the streamlined process to keep the ‘red tape’ to a minimum.”

Federal data shows that a little more than 3 million acres of North Dakota cropland were not seeded due to excess moisture in 2020. The "prevented plant" number fell to about 50,000 acres for 2021.

"Fixing this issue was critical for producers across the state," Hoeven said in a statement.

A forthcoming second phase of the Emergency Relief Program will focus on farmers not covered by crop insurance or other relief programs.

Crops update

Farmers also had a difficult time getting crops planted this year due to an overly wet spring, but the moisture has been beneficial. The latest report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows the condition of all major crops in North Dakota is mostly in the "good" rating, with 6% or less of all crops rated as poor or very poor.

Topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies are rated more than 90% adequate or surplus. Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 85% good to excellent, and the alfalfa hay crop is 88% in those categories. Stock water supplies are rated 97% adequate to surplus. All of the percentages are similar to last week's.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that abnormally dry conditions remain in the very southeastern tip of North Dakota, in Richland County, but no other areas of the state are in any drought category. The drought monitor is a partnership of USDA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Weekend weather

Hot weather is expected in the Northern Plains this weekend, National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti wrote in this week's drought report.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Bismarck-Mandan area calls for high temperatures mostly in the 90s over the weekend and through the middle of next week. The normal high for this time of year is in the mid-80s.

"Other than a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening, dry weather is expected through Monday," the weather service said.

The agency's Bismarck office as of Tuesday had issued 141 severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings this year.

"Although it's felt like a pretty busy severe weather season, our year-to-date (total) is actually on the low side compared to the past 20 years," the agency said.

Cooling assistance

North Dakota residents who need help beating the heat this summer can apply to the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program is perhaps better known for helping with winter heating bills, but it also helps low-income households with the cost of purchasing and repairing air conditioners and other cooling devices.

The state departments of Human Services and Commerce operate the program in cooperation with Community Action Partnership of North Dakota. It serves households with incomes up to 60% of the state median income.

Qualifying income varies by household size. A two-person household can earn up to $42,467 annually and qualify. Program details are at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/energyassist.html.

The cooling assistance program last year helped 426 North Dakota households.