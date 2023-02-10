Federal officials and environmental groups are asking a judge to reject North Dakota's request that he order the government to allow oil and gas lease sales on federal lands while a legal battle plays out over the Biden administration’s halting of the practice.

Justice Department attorneys are fighting the state's effort even as they say the federal Bureau of Land Management is on track to hold three lease sales in North Dakota this year.

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor has consolidated North Dakota's two lawsuits against the Interior Department and its BLM agency over the matter, simplifying the process for the court fight that began when the state initially sued in U.S. District Court in July 2021.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order shortly after taking office in January of that year to pause the federal leasing program as part of efforts to combat climate change. He announced a review of the program “to restore balance on America’s public lands and waters to benefit current and future generations.”

Lease sales have been in an on-again, off-again status since due to the review and a tangled web of lawsuits filed in North Dakota, Louisiana and Wyoming.

North Dakota -- the nation's third-leading oil producer -- maintains Interior has “unlawfully canceled" all but one of eight quarterly federal oil and gas lease sales in North Dakota in the past two years that were required under the federal Mineral Leasing Act. The state filed a second lawsuit in January due to a magistrate judge's ruling last October that it could not challenge quarterly lease sale cancellations that occurred after the filing of the initial suit. Traynor late last month combined North Dakota's two lawsuits into one.

The state maintains the situation threatens potential state revenue from taxes and royalties. The “unlawful interference with North Dakota’s sovereign rights” could cost the state about $1 billion in revenue over the next decade if the uncertainty continues, Special Assistant Attorney General Paul Seby has argued.

Justice Department Senior Attorney Michael Sawyer said in a Thursday filing that a court order requiring lease sales before the lawsuit is decided would be a "rush to judgment."

"Compelled lease sales would harm the public interest by forcing BLM to sell nonrenewable resources before a decision on the merits," Sawyer argued, also noting that such an order would subject the agency "to increased litigation risk from conservation groups."

Several environmental groups have intervened in North Dakota’s lawsuit, seeking to protect public land: the Center for Biological Diversity, the Dakota Resource Council, the Sierra Club and the Western Organization of Resource Councils.

Those groups in a Thursday filing also asked Traynor to reject North Dakota's request to force the government's hand. Their attorneys said North Dakota's "underlying irreparable harm theories are meritless," and that "The federal minerals at issue belong to the United States -- not North Dakota -- and the U.S. Constitution empowers the federal government to decide how that property will be managed."

North Dakota has argued that the federal moratorium blocked the development of state and private mineral interests due to the "checkerboard nature" of land and mineral ownership in the state's western Badlands, where parcels of federal, state and private property are intermingled.

Sawyer, the Justice Department attorney, said in his filing that when it comes to the government's onshore leasing program, BLM must consider not just the Mineral Leasing Act but other "significant forces" including federal environmental law and also the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress last year. One component of the law is promoting clean energy.

"After navigating these competing duties, BLM reached a point where it was able to release proposed sale dates for the next three lease sales in North Dakota -- in Q2, Q3 and Q4 2023 -- before plaintiff filed its second suit," Sawyer wrote.

The attorneys for the environmental groups also referenced the scheduled lease sale in June.

The state has noted in its arguments the "arbitrary" nature of lease sale delays and cancellations, and accused federal officials of previously canceling sales "despite their assurances to the court."