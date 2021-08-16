Federal oil leasing pause discussed at meeting with Interior official

The U.S. Interior Department’s pause on federal oil and gas leasing took center stage Monday in a discussion between the agency’s No. 2 leader and oil industry representatives and state regulators in Bismarck.
Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said that despite rhetoric from some about an all-out ban on oil production or permitting on federal lands, “That’s not what’s happening.”
“There’s no doubt that the federal program in our view needs reform,” he said. “There is a need to step up to the plate to deal with emissions issues, especially methane. There does need to be a leasing program that is inclusive and responsive and provides for participation from all communities.”
Methane is the main component of natural gas. It is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change when it leaks from oil and gas infrastructure, and its regulation is the subject of debate between environmentalists, government officials and the fossil fuel industry.
North Dakota is one of more than a dozen states that have sued over Interior’s leasing pause, implemented at the start of President Joe Biden's administration earlier this year. The state filed a lawsuit last month arguing that cancellations of quarterly lease sales this year were unlawful and that the agency does not have authority to suspend the sales without first undergoing a public comment period and formal rule-making process.
North Dakota Oil and Gas Division Assistant Director Bruce Hicks told Beaudreau that federal lands sometimes make up a small portion of the area where an oil company seeks to put a well. If the company cannot obtain a lease for that land, it won’t be able to drill the well there even if most of the area is owned by willing private landowners or the state.
“There are little parcels all over the Bakken” in such a setup, he said.
An oil company seeking to develop federal land for oil production must first obtain a lease to secure the property. It later will apply for a permit giving it permission to drill there. Permitting on federal land already leased is still taking place even as leasing is on hold.
Hicks added that significant revenue is at stake for the state with leasing halted, as 50% of royalties from production on federal lands in North Dakota flow back to the state.
A federal judge in Louisiana issued an injunction against Interior’s leasing pause in June and ordered the agency to resume lease sales. But state leaders say the department still hasn’t scheduled any in North Dakota.
The pause came as Interior launched a review of its leasing practices. That review has involved gathering comments from the public, but its findings have not yet been released.
Beaudreau said the agency hopes to provide “a clearer picture in the near future” with regard to federal leasing, but he said there was not a deadline for when it would release the results of its review. He said he understood that the pause has created uncertainty for the oil and gas industry.
Other energy leaders in North Dakota spoke to Beaudreau about the need for speedier processes for other types of energy project permits, as well as new technologies they are using to address environmental issues such as methane emissions. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., led the discussion, which also was attended by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Carson Hood, the former energy director for the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, told Beaudreau that the tribe has reached out to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about scheduling a visit to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to learn about oil and gas development there.
Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to lead the Interior Department.
Beaudrea said he expects Haaland will meet with tribes in the Great Plains region, though he was unsure when.
“The secretary’s commitment to Indian Country is the top priority for the department in so many respects,” he said. “There are a lot of specific issues with respect to tribes in the Dakotas that warrant a lot of her time. Hopefully in the near future she gets to come out and visit with folks here.”
