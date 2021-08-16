Federal oil leasing pause discussed at meeting with Interior official

Beaudreau said the agency hopes to provide “a clearer picture in the near future” with regard to federal leasing, but he said there was not a deadline for when it would release the results of its review. He said he understood that the pause has created uncertainty for the oil and gas industry.

Other energy leaders in North Dakota spoke to Beaudreau about the need for speedier processes for other types of energy project permits, as well as new technologies they are using to address environmental issues such as methane emissions. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., led the discussion, which also was attended by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Carson Hood, the former energy director for the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, told Beaudreau that the tribe has reached out to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about scheduling a visit to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to learn about oil and gas development there.

Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to lead the Interior Department.

Beaudrea said he expects Haaland will meet with tribes in the Great Plains region, though he was unsure when.

“The secretary’s commitment to Indian Country is the top priority for the department in so many respects,” he said. “There are a lot of specific issues with respect to tribes in the Dakotas that warrant a lot of her time. Hopefully in the near future she gets to come out and visit with folks here.”

