Federal oil lease sale set for June in North Dakota

A federal oil lease sale is planned for North Dakota in June after the Interior Department scrapped plans for one anticipated in the first quarter of 2022.

A series of court rulings and decisions from federal officials have thrust lease sales into an on-again, off-again status for the past year, during which time no sales have occurred in North Dakota. The sales function like an auction, with companies that place winning bids securing the right to drill for oil within federally owned minerals.

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management had planned for a lease sale during the first quarter of 2022, but it nixed those plans in the wake of a court ruling earlier this year. Then last week, the Biden administration announced it would resume lease sales across the nation, citing a different court order. But the upcoming sales will make less acreage available and implement higher royalty rates.

The acreage made available in the lease sale planned for North Dakota is “essentially a ditto” of what would have been on the table in the first quarter, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said. The minerals tend to fall along Lake Sakakawea in western North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields.

“The tracts ready for lease in North Dakota are prime acreage,” Helms said.

The June 28 sale includes minerals in both North Dakota and Montana. The BLM has cut the total acreage available in half, relative to the sale that had been scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, with the entirety of the cuts falling in Montana. Just over 3,400 acres are available between the two states.

The Biden administration is increasing the rate at which oil producers must pay royalties to the federal government to 18.75% for new leases, up from 12.5%. The move follows a federal review of the royalty program and is meant “to ensure fair return for the American taxpayer and on par with rates charged by states and private landowners,” the Interior Department said in a statement last week.

The upcoming sale is expected to take place after a 30-day period in which the public can issue protests over any parcels slated for lease.

Helms told reporters Tuesday that state officials were just beginning to have conversations about how the announcement about the June sale might impact the state’s lawsuit over federal oil leasing. The state took the federal government to court over the matter after President Joe Biden halted leasing upon taking office in early 2021 and sales in North Dakota stopped. State officials have long wanted to see leasing resume.

Helms said “it’s our intention to move forward” with the lawsuit, but he said he could not speak further about it. The latest development in the case occurred earlier this month when Federal Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter issued an order spelling out deadlines for next steps the parties involved in the case can take.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.