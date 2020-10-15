Federal officials accept input on scope of Dakota Access Pipeline review

The tribe encouraged the public to watch the event the Corps held virtually Thursday via Facebook Live and “to voice your concern and disapproval” about the possibility that the agency could reissue an easement for the pipeline’s Missouri River crossing just upstream of the reservation. A federal judge revoked the easement earlier this year, and the environmental review process will guide the Corps’ decision on whether to grant the permit again.

While members of the public could not speak at Thursday’s meeting, numerous pipeline opponents flooded the comments on the Facebook stream with messages of support for Standing Rock and questions for Corps officials, who responded to some of them.

A representative from the Three Affiliated Tribes sent in an email during the meeting asking to be consulted in the environmental review process, and a Corps official indicated that a tribal liaison would be in touch.

The agency will continue the meeting with another session Friday evening as it seeks to identify the “scope” of the environmental review, which is known as an Environmental Impact Statement.