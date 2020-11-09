Federal judge strikes down North Dakota's anti-spoofing law

Deputy Solicitor General James Nicolai previously argued in court documents that the intent of the law is "to protect consumers from fraud and harassment," and that "any incidental effects the Act may purportedly have on interstate commerce do not clearly outweigh North Dakota's interest in protecting its citizens."

Traynor said North Dakota's law is similar to the laws in Florida and Mississippi that were deemed unconstitutional.

In the North Dakota case, "It is impossible for the Plaintiffs to determine where the individual called is physically located at any given moment," the judge wrote. "Due to this impossibility, it cannot be reasonable for the Plaintiffs to determine whether a person called is or is not physically within North Dakota."

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who has said robocalls and spoof calls are his agency's top consumer complaint, in a statement to the Tribune said "we are disappointed, and we are reviewing the opinion in order to determine whether to appeal."

Thompson in a statement said "We were confident the court, like all the other U.S district courts that have considered unconstitutional state anti-spoofing laws, would rule in our favor. We're pleased with the court’s decision and are glad this matter has been resolved."