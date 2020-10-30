Federal judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to overhaul MHA Nation elections

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by two members of the Three Affiliated Tribes seeking to overhaul tribal elections and the Tribal Business Council.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor ruled this week that the court does not have jurisdiction over the matter, and he refused to excuse the plaintiffs from first having to exhaust the issue in the tribal court system.
The plaintiffs, led by Raymond Cross, a formal tribal attorney who lives in Arizona, seek to allow tribal members who live outside Fort Berthold to vote in tribal elections without having to return to the reservation to cast their ballots. They also want to restructure the Tribal Business Council so that it would be made up of six representatives elected at large, as well as the tribal chairman, rather than base representation on the geographic segments that make up the reservation.
Traynor, in his order Wednesday, said the district court “will not interject itself into a purely intra-tribal matter.”
“While this Court sympathizes with the Plaintiffs’ position regarding their ability as tribal members to vote and elect individuals who may have significant roles within the Tribe, the Court also recognizes this is an intra-tribal dispute,” he wrote. “The MHA Tribal Court is currently addressing the grievances brought before it by members of its tribe concerning its tribal election.”
The case has made its way through the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation court system for two years. The MHA Nation Supreme Court in September returned the case to the lower tribal district court for further interpretation after the lower court had earlier dismissed it.
The plaintiffs had sought a ruling that would apply to the upcoming tribal election on Tuesday, the same day as the national general election.
Traynor wrote that the tribal court has yet to finish addressing the plaintiffs’ concerns and, in a footnote to his order, said “the failure to make a decision when the fundamental right of voting is involved raises the question of whether the MHA Tribe has a functioning court system.”
“American citizens who happen to be members of an Indian tribe should not live with dysfunction and denial of rights from their own tribes,” he wrote.
Chairman Mark Fox, along with the other six members of the Tribal Business Council, were named as defendants in the suit.
"The dismissal was anticipated and advocated because this is a matter that does not belong in the federal court system," Fox said in a statement to the Tribune. "It is unfortunate that the judge used the rightful dismissal as an opportunity to criticize the tribal court system, it undermines the federal and tribal relationship."
The statement went on to say that the Fox administration "continues to work toward a constitutional revision that will allow off-reservation absentee voting for at-large positions in the future," and that the chairman "has always supported such an amendment."
Cross said he believes Traynor could have acted to address the timing issue pertaining to the upcoming election. For example, the judge could have ruled to allow tribal members who could not return to the reservation to vote to cast provisional ballots that would count down the road if the lawsuit prevails, he said.
Cross argued that the plaintiffs have already exhausted the matter before the tribal courts, as the only purpose for further interpretation by the MHA District Court is to have tribal officials declare him ineligible to vote via absentee ballot because he lives outside Fort Berthold.
He said that fact was already established in 2018 when he was denied an absentee ballot. He sought one on grounds that he could not return to the reservation to cast a ballot due to a spinal tumor that limits his mobility.
“It’s a waste of time and effort,” he said of having the tribal court weigh in again. “Why get hit by a swinging door twice?”
Cross's co-plaintiff, his sister Marilyn Hudson, recently died. Cross plans to talk with his legal team about appealing Traynor’s decision to a higher federal court.
“You can view these things as a setback or an opportunity,” he said. “In light of how this ruling was made, I think it offers us a pretty good opportunity.”
