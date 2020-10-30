Federal judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to overhaul MHA Nation elections

The statement went on to say that the Fox administration "continues to work toward a constitutional revision that will allow off-reservation absentee voting for at-large positions in the future," and that the chairman "has always supported such an amendment."

Cross said he believes Traynor could have acted to address the timing issue pertaining to the upcoming election. For example, the judge could have ruled to allow tribal members who could not return to the reservation to vote to cast provisional ballots that would count down the road if the lawsuit prevails, he said.

Cross argued that the plaintiffs have already exhausted the matter before the tribal courts, as the only purpose for further interpretation by the MHA District Court is to have tribal officials declare him ineligible to vote via absentee ballot because he lives outside Fort Berthold.

He said that fact was already established in 2018 when he was denied an absentee ballot. He sought one on grounds that he could not return to the reservation to cast a ballot due to a spinal tumor that limits his mobility.

“It’s a waste of time and effort,” he said of having the tribal court weigh in again. “Why get hit by a swinging door twice?”