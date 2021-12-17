Federal estimate of Bakken's future oil potential lowered after thousands of wells drilled

A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey suggests the Bakken and Three Forks rock formations contain another 4.3 billion barrels of untapped recoverable oil, a 40% drop from the agency's last estimate in 2013.

The decline is in part due to 11,000 wells that have been drilled into the formations in the last eight years, collectively producing billions of barrels of oil predicted in the earlier estimate.

"We weren't all that surprised that the number went down," State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said Friday during his monthly press briefing on North Dakota's latest oil and gas data. "I think we were surprised how much the number went down."

The wells drilled into the rock formations have produced 4 billion barrels of oil to date. Helms said he anticipates the future output of those wells will consist of another 4 billion barrels. The USGS estimate released this week covers oil production anticipated from future drilling. Combined, those figures add up to 12.3 billion, which Helms characterized as "on the lower side" of his expectations for the formations.

A significant amount of drilling has occurred in the core area of the Bakken oil patch around Watford City. Helms said about 80% of what's considered the best mineral acreage in the Bakken oil patch has already been drilled, and companies are looking to innovate in parts of the region farther from the center.

A typical oil well in North Dakota extends for 2 miles horizontally underground, but some companies plan to drill longer 3- or 4-mile wells in outlying areas to produce an amount of oil equal to wells in the heart of the oil patch, Helms said.

The USGS also revised down its expectations for natural gas production in the region. The 2013 estimate anticipated 6.7 trillion cubic feet per day of additional recoverable gas in the Bakken and Three Forks. The latest estimate puts the figure at 4.9 trillion cubic feet per day.

Helms said the Oil and Gas Division plans to take a deeper look at the USGS analysis in the future.

The state's latest data released Friday shows that North Dakota's oil production in October again held steady at 1.1 million barrels per day, where it has hovered for all of 2021. Natural gas production fell 1% from September to 2.998 billion cubic feet per day.

The oil and gas industry is capturing 94% of all gas produced, meeting the state's target in place to reduce the amount of gas wastefully flared, often due to a lack of infrastructure. There are several parts of the Bakken where flaring is significant, however, and Helms said he plans to work with companies that have wells in those areas to try to mitigate the issue.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

