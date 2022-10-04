Fed program injects $47M into high-speed internet access in North Dakota

Three North Dakota companies and a cooperative are getting a total of more than $47 million in loans and grants to boost high-speed internet access for thousands of rural residents and hundreds of businesses, along with numerous farms and schools.

The money is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development agency and its ReConnect Program.

Rural Development State Director Erin Oban said the federal money will "enhance and strengthen broadband access in some of the most difficult-to-reach locations and communities in North Dakota.”

Consolidated Enterprises Inc. will use a $13.8 million grant to connect 851 people, 38 businesses, 164 farms and one school to high-speed internet in Billings and Stark counties.

Halstad Telephone Co.will use a $2.8 million grant to connect 532 people, seven businesses and 86 farmers to high-speed internet in Traill county.

Griggs County Telephone Co. will use a $16.9 million loan to connect 2,943 people, 99 businesses, 11 educational facilities and 1,731 farms to high-speed internet in Ransom, Cass and Richland counties.

BEK Communications Cooperative will use a $13.9 million grant to connect 1,496 people, 61 businesses, 257 farms and four schools in Barnes, Cass, and Ransom counties.

“Whether it’s how friends and family stay connected to one other, how we keep ourselves informed, how students learn at school, how health care is delivered to patients, or how businesses provide to their customers, access to high-speed internet is an essential service, as necessary in our day-to-day lives as reliable electricity and running water,” Oban said.

Consolidated, Halstad and BEK will participate in the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs to make high-speed internet more affordable for customers. For more information on those programs go to https://www.fcc.gov/affordable-connectivity-program and https://www.fcc.gov/general/lifeline-program-low-income-consumers.

For more information on the ReConnect program, go to https://www.usda.gov/reconnect.