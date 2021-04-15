February's blackouts caused North Dakota oil output to fall

North Dakota's oil production dropped in February beyond what state officials had anticipated due to cold weather that forced rolling blackouts in the Bakken.

The state's daily oil output fell 6% to 1.083 million barrels per day that month, according to data released Thursday. Natural gas production fell 5% to 2.703 billion cubic feet per day. Official state oil and gas figures lag several months as officials gather data.

The blackouts came about when a blast of cold weather hit the southern United States, stressing the Southwest Power Pool grid, which delivers electricity up the middle of the country all the way to North Dakota. The grid operator ordered rolling blackouts in North Dakota and other states to avoid bigger problems elsewhere on its system.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said that caused gas plants and related infrastructure to go offline for hours at a time. Some oil wells also stopped operating.

"People got very little warning," he said.