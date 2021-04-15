February's blackouts caused North Dakota oil output to fall

North Dakota's oil production dropped in February beyond what state officials had anticipated due to cold weather that forced rolling blackouts in the Bakken.
The state's daily oil output fell 6% to 1.083 million barrels per day that month, according to data released Thursday. Natural gas production fell 5% to 2.703 billion cubic feet per day. Official state oil and gas figures lag several months as officials gather data.
The blackouts came about when a blast of cold weather hit the southern United States, stressing the Southwest Power Pool grid, which delivers electricity up the middle of the country all the way to North Dakota. The grid operator ordered rolling blackouts in North Dakota and other states to avoid bigger problems elsewhere on its system.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said that caused gas plants and related infrastructure to go offline for hours at a time. Some oil wells also stopped operating.
"People got very little warning," he said.
More recently, wildfires have plagued western North Dakota amid dry weather. Helms said they have not caused any problems for the oil and gas industry, though flares at oil wells started a few fires. That can happen in high wind, which causes the flame to touch down on grass. None of those fires caused any major damage, and they were put out quickly before growing very large, Helms said.
North Dakota continues to meet its flaring target, though the percentage rose slightly in February. Statewide, 8% of all gas produced was wastefully flared that month. The target set by state regulators aims to keep flaring within 9%. Flaring occurs when an oil well is not connected to pipelines and processing plants, or when that infrastructure is down or already at capacity.
