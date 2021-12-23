Fatal explosion at oil business near Ross under investigation

An explosion at an oil field business near Ross last weekend left one person dead and another injured.

The incident occurred last Saturday evening at JM Oilfield Services when a water tanker blew out, according to a statement from the Mountrail County Sheriff's Office.

An employee, Jesse Holmquist, died after the blast sent him through the facility's garage door into the parking lot, according to the sheriff's office. Another employee, Oscar Valdez, was injured and summoned his co-workers to help. The two had been working on changing the tanker's tires when the explosion occurred.

First responders started treating Valdez, a 52-year-old Ross resident, at the scene and transported him to a hospital, according to the statement.

The Stanley Fire Department contacted the State Fire Marshal's office to request assistance, and the case remains under investigation.

Attempts by the Tribune to reach JM Oilfield Services by phone on Thursday morning were unsuccessful. The company's registered agent did not immediately reply to a Facebook message Thursday.

Holmquist, 33, was a resident of Sidney, Montana, according to the statement. He was also from Long Prairie, Minnesota, according to his obituary. Holmquist was a father and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, his obituary said. He worked in the oil fields of North Dakota and Montana and also drove a commercial truck throughout much of the nation.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.