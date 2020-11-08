Fargo pilot dies in crash of small plane in Dunn County

A Fargo pilot is dead after crashing his small airplane in Dunn County.
The 43-year-old man took off in his Piper Pacer plane in the dark from a private runway, in foggy conditions, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Mountain time Saturday, according to the Highway Patrol.
The plane moments later crashed into the side of a hill about 8 miles southeast of Dunn Center. The pilot died at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.
The man was flying alone.
