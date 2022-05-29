Fargo man dies in southwest North Dakota after motorcycle strikes crop sprayer

A 35-year-old Fargo man died Saturday after his Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a crop sprayer in Grant County, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
The motorcycle and the Apache crop sprayer were both southbound on Highway 31 about 1 mile south of Raleigh about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
The crop sprayer, driven by a 41-year-old woman from Raleigh, turned east onto 77th Street Southwest. The motorcycle struck the crop sprayer, the Patrol said.
The motorcycle driver was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the crop sprayer was not hurt.
Names of the drivers were not immediately released.