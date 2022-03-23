 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fargo-based Guard unit might deploy overseas

A North Dakota Army National Guard unit based in Fargo with a detachment in Grand Forks has been put on alert that it might be sent overseas.

The 191st Military Police Company if mobilized would deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations sometime in late summer. That area generally encompasses the Middle East and Central Asia, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

About 155 soldiers would be deployed for about one year.

Members of the unit previously have served in Iraq; Washington, D.C.; and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

